iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Purchased by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,433,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 164,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,875. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

