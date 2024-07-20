iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th (BATS:VXZ)

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Stock Up 0.2 %
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.
About iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN
