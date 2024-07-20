iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.69

Shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.69 and traded as high as $26.28. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 684 shares.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

About iPath Series B Carbon ETN

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

