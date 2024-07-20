Iofina (LON:IOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iofina (LON:IOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on the stock.

Iofina Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IOF opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.24. Iofina has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.01 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

Get Iofina alerts:

Iofina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.