Iofina (LON:IOF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iofina (LON:IOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on the stock.
Iofina Stock Performance
Shares of LON:IOF opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.24. Iofina has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.01 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.50 ($0.45).
Iofina Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iofina
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.