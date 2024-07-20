Investors Buy Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. Cameco has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

