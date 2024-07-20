Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $485.71 and last traded at $482.30. Approximately 13,683,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 39,973,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.77.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.98.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

