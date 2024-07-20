Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 17.3% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after buying an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.24. 41,959,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,274,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

