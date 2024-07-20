Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $2,621,633.96 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,621,633.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,492,556.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, July 1st, Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21.

On Monday, April 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $970,288.80.

On Friday, April 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $1,428,317.06.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -876.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $44.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Squarespace by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,284,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,114,000 after buying an additional 354,057 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after buying an additional 317,416 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,938,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 953,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

