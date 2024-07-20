Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $2,621,633.96 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,621,633.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,492,556.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Anthony Casalena sold 60,012 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $2,611,722.24.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 9th, Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21.
- On Monday, April 29th, Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $970,288.80.
- On Friday, April 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $1,428,317.06.
NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -876.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $44.29.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.08.
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
