Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells $62,768.56 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $62,768.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $32.67.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Phreesia by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 447,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Phreesia by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 443,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

