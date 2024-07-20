Insider Selling: Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Major Shareholder Sells $497,500.00 in Stock

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ahmed Alomari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $497,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $410.00.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($8.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

