Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $697,180.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $697,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 671,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,567,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12.

On Friday, June 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 12,855 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $794,567.55.

On Friday, May 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,836 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $362,357.24.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,850 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $978,021.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,095,442.53.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

