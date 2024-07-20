Insider Buying: Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Purchases C$148,370.00 in Stock

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) insider Vittorio Valsecchi acquired 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$148,370.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Vittorio Valsecchi acquired 2,700,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$206,820.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Vittorio Valsecchi bought 2,500,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,250.00.

Prospera Energy Stock Up 18.2 %

Shares of CVE:GXR opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. Prospera Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.15.

Prospera Energy Company Profile

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

