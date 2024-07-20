Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) CAO Sells $278,121.24 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Informatica Trading Down 1.9 %

Informatica stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.50, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $39.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.

Get Informatica alerts:

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Informatica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the second quarter worth $567,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 101.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 57,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 193.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.