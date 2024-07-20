Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) CAO Sells $278,121.24 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Informatica Trading Down 1.9 %
Informatica stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.50, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $39.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the second quarter worth $567,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 101.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 57,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 193.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
