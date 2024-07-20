Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INFN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.65 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 154,904 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after buying an additional 314,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

