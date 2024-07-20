Immunic’s (IMUX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMUX. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

IMUX stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

