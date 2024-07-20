ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.78 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $168.38 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,004,536 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,008,990,583.0673655 with 1,008,990,583.0632869 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16867762 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,173,068.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

