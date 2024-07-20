Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $189.11 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $12.42 or 0.00018649 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $189.11 million and approximately $27.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00044438 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00039885 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,228,194 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

