Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $214.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

