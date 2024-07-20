Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 6,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $66,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after buying an additional 4,338,679 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.90. 43,902,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,118,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,984,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,448,152 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

