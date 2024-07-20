Homestead Advisers Corp Has $122.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.09% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $122,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

GS stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,821. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $509.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.75. The company has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.