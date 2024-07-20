Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 177,700 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $45,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,318,000 after buying an additional 197,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after buying an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.