Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 0%

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $375.67 and last traded at $372.05. Approximately 432,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,419,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.58.

Home Depot Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $360.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

