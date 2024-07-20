Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $172.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $166.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.27. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $131.61 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

