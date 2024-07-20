HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Insider Sells $9,739,890.20 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HEICO Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:HEI-A opened at $175.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.75.
About HEICO
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HEICO
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.