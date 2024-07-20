HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Insider Sells $9,739,890.20 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,539.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HEICO Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HEI-A opened at $175.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.75.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

