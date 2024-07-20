Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 0.56. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 253.33%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $294,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,094.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $294,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,094.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent M. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $476,855. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

