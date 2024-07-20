Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $517.92

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 517.92 ($6.72) and traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.37). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.26), with a volume of 11,164 shares.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £183.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 546.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 518.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

