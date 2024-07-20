Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,551 shares during the period. Hamilton Beach Brands accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 50.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth about $994,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HBB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 24,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,852. The company has a market capitalization of $274.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.28 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.