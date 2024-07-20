Guggenheim Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $735.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $700.00 to $735.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $666.71.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $633.34 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $655.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.43. The firm has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 43.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

