Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Truist Financial

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Greif alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Greif

Greif Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Greif by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 101,363 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Greif by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after buying an additional 91,461 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Greif by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 78,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.