GM Advisory Group LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.