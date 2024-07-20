GM Advisory Group LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
VEEV traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.
Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems
In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
