GM Advisory Group LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. 199,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,623. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

