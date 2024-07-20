GM Advisory Group LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.15. 119,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,229. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

