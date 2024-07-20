GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 71.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 88,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth $59,000.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

