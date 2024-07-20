Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Down 6.9%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 2,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Global Diversified Marketing Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.
Global Diversified Marketing Group Company Profile
Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, Italian filled croissants, French madeleines, wafer pralines, shelf stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.
Further Reading
