GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) and Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Head-To-Head Survey

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) and Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GH Research and Lixte Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -14.56% -14.10% Lixte Biotechnology N/A -2,545.46% -115.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GH Research and Lixte Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$35.59 million ($0.62) -17.82 Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$5.09 million ($2.33) -1.03

Risk and Volatility

GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lixte Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

GH Research has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GH Research and Lixte Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

GH Research currently has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 231.83%. Given GH Research’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GH Research is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of GH Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of GH Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GH Research beats Lixte Biotechnology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The company's lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate, currently under Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with TRD, as well as Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Bipolar II disorder and postpartum depression. It is also involved in the development of GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate for IV administration, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of psychiatric or neurological disorder; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate for nasal administration, which is currently in preclinical development with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures for the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series to treat chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group, as well as Netherlands Cancer Institute and Oncode Institute. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Pasadena, California.

