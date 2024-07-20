Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Raised by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises about 0.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GPC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.21. 3,265,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,154. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

