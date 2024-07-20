Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.63.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 2,285,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $68,683,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Genpact by 51.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,715,000 after buying an additional 1,053,236 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Genpact by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after buying an additional 725,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Genpact by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after buying an additional 623,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

