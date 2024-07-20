Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Frasers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 885 ($11.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 857.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 826.36. Frasers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 752.50 ($9.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 949.50 ($12.31).

Get Frasers Group alerts:

About Frasers Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.