Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Frasers Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON:FRAS opened at GBX 885 ($11.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 857.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 826.36. Frasers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 752.50 ($9.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 949.50 ($12.31).
About Frasers Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frasers Group
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.