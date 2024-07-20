FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 245,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 661,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 21.1% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 492,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 215,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

