Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Shares of FIVE opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.12.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

