Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.