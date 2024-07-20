First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Bank of America

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of FWRG opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $941.77 million, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

