First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 439,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $23,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. 1,674,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.