First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,160,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,591 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 6.8 %
SBUX stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
