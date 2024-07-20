First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,500 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 210,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,218,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,988,000 after buying an additional 491,589 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.