First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 44,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

