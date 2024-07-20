First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 161,158 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $5,490,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $1,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ETD opened at $29.59 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $751.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,193 shares in the company, valued at $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

