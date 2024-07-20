First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of FormFactor worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after buying an additional 862,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $15,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,967,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,394. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

