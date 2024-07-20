First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Yext worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Yext Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.06 million, a PE ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Yext had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $95.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.