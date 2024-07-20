First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 52,424 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,424 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,950,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Price Performance

NYSE TLYS opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TLYS

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 5,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,465. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 372,118 shares of company stock worth $2,021,693 and have sold 30,375 shares worth $162,049. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.